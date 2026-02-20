Mary Simon hikes military travel bill after committee scrutiny

The Department of National Defence increased spending on travel for Governor General Mary Simon by 21 per cent in 2024–25, according to records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), reversing a brief decline that followed parliamentary scrutiny of her expenses.

National Defence spent approximately $3 million last year on travel tied to the governor general, covering personnel, equipment, transportation, meals and accommodations. The year prior, spending had dropped to about $2.5 million after MPs criticized what they called “absurd” costs.

“Taxpayers forced spending restraint after a scandal and committee hearings,” said CTF federal director Franco Terrazzano. “But travel costs went back up once the spotlight faded.”

Over the past seven years, National Defence has provided more than $26 million in travel “support” for the governor general, according to the CTF.

The increase comes as an October 2025 auditor general’s report found some Canadian Armed Forces members living in deteriorating housing conditions, including broken infrastructure and unsafe drinking water.

Among the trips highlighted was a $227,000 visit to Paris. Another trip between Oct. 17 and 19, 2024, costing $141,000, was not accompanied by a standard public press release.

International travel has drawn scrutiny before. In 2022, a four-day trip to Iceland cost roughly $300,000, including $71,000 for limousines. A week-long Middle East trip the same year totalled about $1 million, including approximately $100,000 for in-flight catering.

The $3 million in National Defence spending represents only part of overall gubernatorial travel costs, which also involve the RCMP, Global Affairs Canada and Canadian Heritage.

The governor general’s office has said travel supports official duties.