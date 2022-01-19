Mask mandates, vaccine passports to end in England

Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that all health measures, known as the 'Plan B' restrictions and requiring vaccine passports and mask wearing, are set to end in England.

Johnson announced today that restrictions imposed on English citizens to “combat the Omicron the variant”, which includes compulsory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, work from home orders and vaccine passports are to be scrapped from Thursday, January 27.

The prime minister also hinted that self-isolation rules are to be scrapped altogether in March or earlier, with the current laws on self-isolation set to expire on March 23. Johnson said that he expects “not to renew” the measures.

The decision has received support from opposition parliamentarians, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying that his party supports the easing of 'Plan B' restrictions following the prime minister's statement where he has said “Throughout the pandemic, the British public has made enormous sacrifices... I would like to thank everybody who followed the rules.”

Whilst lifting these restrictions in England has been announced, National Health Service and careworkers will still need to show proof that they had the vaccine or they will face termination.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also announced that the restrictions brought in before Christmas are to be lifted from Monday, January 24.