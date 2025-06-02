WATCH: Masked activist left SPEECHLESS at the end of debate

The moment the man in the keffiyeh joined my livestream, I knew we were in for a heated debate. What followed was a raw exchange that laid bare the fundamental tensions in this conflict — and some shocking admissions from his side.

"I live in a free world where I can do whatever I want freely," he said when I asked why he covered his face. But the conversation quickly turned to his core belief: "I think there should be one state. One state formed of all the different communities that live on the land."

I challenged him: "My family's from Yemen. A lot of my other families from different Arab lands... they lived as minorities in Arab lands. It didn't end very well for Jews. So how do you safeguard those Jews?"

His solution? "Of course you would need the police to invoke the safety of all the citizens." But when I pressed him on whether Jews could truly be safe as a minority under Arab rule, he admitted: "It's gonna be hard... it's very hard to change a lot of views when people have lived their entire life having a view."

The debate took a darker turn when we discussed rising antisemitism. After a recent firebombing terror attack on Jews in America, he hesitated to call it terrorism: "I don't know if it's a terrorist attack... but I do condemn it." Yet when I asked if the pro-Palestinian movement had a violence problem, he deflected: "There's Islamophobia too."

Most revealing was his admission that he attended an Al-Quds Day rally—an event organized by Iran's regime. "I just used their protest to push my message," he claimed. This is the same regime that arms Hamas and hangs gay people in the streets.

To his credit, he did call Hamas "disgusting" and acknowledged Israel's right to respond to October 7, though he called the response "disproportionate."

But until he and others confront the extremists in their ranks — especially those marching alongside Iran's genocidal regime — these debates will keep going in circles. The truth is simple: Jews need Israel because history shows we can't rely on others for protection.