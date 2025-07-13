Masked anti-Israel activist issues violent terror threat

A disturbing video has emerged of a masked anti-Israel activist claiming responsibility for a firebombing attack on Lovitt Technologies in Melbourne and issuing direct threats against its employees.

In the video, the masked individual — dressed entirely in black, with their face obscured and voice digitally altered — claims to be part of a “cell” behind the July 5 attack at the Greensborough-based weapons manufacturer.

“Every worker at Lovitt Technologies is complicit in genocide,” the figure declares. “We will decide your fate, as you have decided the fate of millions.”

The masked activist goes on to threaten staff, saying, “We have your addresses,” and warns that their personal details will be distributed to “underground networks.”

SHOCKING THREAT



Australian businesses are being threatened by 'Free Palestine' thugs.



This is what happens when the Labor Government refuses to act for almost 2 years. pic.twitter.com/ysb5yakNDl — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) July 13, 2025

The attack itself saw three vehicles outside Lovitt graffitied with antisemitic slogans and set ablaze. The incident occurred just hours after a violent mob of anti-Israel activists disrupted Israeli restaurant Miznon in Melbourne’s CBD and shortly after the East Melbourne Synagogue was also targeted and set alight, forcing 20 people to flee.

In the video, the masked figure offers step-by-step instructions for carrying out similar attacks using fire starters, adding, “Be mindful of fingerprints and DNA.” The activist frames the act as a deliberate assault on those “making weapons components,” warning, “There will be consequences. Consider this a warning.”

The video ends with the figure calling for “death to Israel, death to Australia, death to America,” and declares, “Every colony will burn… It is our duty to attack the belly of this colonialist imperialist beast at every opportunity.”

Australian Jewish Association chief executive Robert Gregory said the footage amounts to “a clear incitement to domestic terrorism.”

“This is a deeply troubling escalation,” Gregory said. “Authorities must act urgently before someone is seriously harmed or killed.”