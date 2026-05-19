Mass immigration is changing Ireland, but why is it happening?

Article by Rebel News staff.

Much like any country in the West, Ireland has been inundated with migrants seeking asylum in within its borders. Rebel News has extensively covered the situation on the ground, where protests have erupted against the government's mass immigration push.

On Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Dr. Eoin Lenihan joined Ezra to breakdown how the major political parties in Ireland are working together to force this unwanted policy on the Irish public.

“There has been terrific abuse of the asylum system from the early 2000s,” he said, highlighting how non-governmental organizations involved in mass migration are given billions in tax dollars each year.

Touching on recent protests against high fuel taxes, Eoin said Ireland's education system is “rewarding rubbish courses” that cater to the ever-growing bureaucracy designed to manage migration while skilled professionals, like nurses and firefighters, are struggling to afford to live and raise families.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, the two largest parties of Ireland's governing coalition, both “want open borders to keep feeding their foreign-direct investment addiction,” he said.

The largest opposition party, Sinn Féin, also shares this ideology, he added.

“Their cause is the same,” Eoin stated. “There is nobody shouting stop.”

Regardless of whether mass migration is being driven by NGOs, the Irish government or even the European Union's government, Eoin said the biggest divide is the “clear wedge between our government and the electorate.”