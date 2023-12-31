Maxime Bernier on the role of the PPC in today's political landscape

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 29, 2023.

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier to discuss climate, immigration, and the future of conservatism in Canada.

Ezra asked Bernier what the purpose of the PPC is in today's political environment, where the Conservative Party seems to be making a rightward turn under Pierre Poilievre. Bernier responded that the PPC is the only political party that is openly discussing what largely remains taboo — our mass immigration policies.

"Polievre did a nice 15-minute video on the housing crisis, but he didn't speak about the elephant in the room: immigration," Bernier said. "So they are scared, and I can understand why. Because when I opened that debate five years ago in 2019 at our first election, some people were saying that I was a racist because I wanted to have fewer immigrants."

"After five years — I was right in 2019 and I'm still right today — but for Poilievre and the Conservatives, they won't touch that."

The duo also spoke about transgender ideology, climate change agreements, and more in this wide-ranging interview.