Media blackout! Premier Ford declares ALL media unwelcome at PC Convention in Toronto

Much like other years, the Toronto Congress Centre is the venue for the annual meeting of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party.

But there’s a new twist to this year’s convention: all members of the media are persona non grata.

Ontario PC spokesman Peter Turkington issued a terse statement the other day: “The Ontario PC Party Convention is a closed event and will not be open to media attendance.”

But the question arises: Why? Well, no reason was given. That’s odd. The convention used to be open to the media.

Actually, correction: In recent years, the Ontario PC Party inexplicably banned independent media from its conventions, including Rebel News. It's all very odd, given that Doug Ford used to attend Rebel News Live events as a guest speaker. Of course, that was before he became Premier. Since then, Ford cut ties with us. And again, no reason given.

In any event, we are left to speculate what the unspoken reason is for the all-encompassing media ban this year. Sources tell us that the Premier is about to get an earful from angry delegates, and apparently, Ford doesn’t want this dirty laundry aired in public.

We were also told many party members remain upset that Ford did his best to undermine Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in the last federal election, and that continues to do so now.

Just consider the date for the Ontario PC Party Convention: the same weekend the federal Conservatives are assembling in Calgary for their convention. That forced many Ontario PC members to choose which convention they would attend. And really, is this purposeful conflict not the pinnacle of pettiness for Doug Ford?

Nevertheless, Rebel News dropped by the Congress Centre for answers. And get this: as we were heading in, Ford was heading out. We asked him a few questions, although he didn’t give any answers before he scurried away, ensconced within a Chevrolet Suburban.

Par for the course, Toronto Police then informed us we could not even be in the parking lot, so we had to leave. Truthfully, they probably did us a favour given the frigid conditions…

It seems that Doug Ford, who once ran on the slogan “Respect for Taxpayers”, doesn’t have a whole lot of respect for anyone these days. Sad.