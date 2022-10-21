Media Party takes aim at Danielle Smith over comments about unvaccinated residents

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how the mainstream media and other politicians have taken aim at new UCP leader Danielle Smith over her comments about unvaccinated residents. Smith said that unvaccinated people are the "most discriminated against group" that she has seen in her lifetime.

As stated by Ezra, "Danielle Smith has to keep that party together as she gets ready to fight Rachel Notley, the NDP former premier who actually thinks she can be returned to power. It has been a choppy time for Danielle Smith. Now, some of that is expected. Of course, the media party hates her. Of course, the NDP war room and their proxies in the big labour unions hate her."

He went on to say, "Now, I like Danielle Smith. I have had some qualms with her over the years but of the seven candidates, I felt she was the strongest and the one who would be the most caring and devoted to Alberta's interests."

Ezra added, "I think that was one of the reasons why Jason Kenney failed as Premier. Number one, of course, he enforced brutal lockdowns including against truckers and against Christian churches and business people like Chris Scott. But also he didn't stand up for the province of Alberta."

