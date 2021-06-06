Medical professionals are being silenced for speaking up about COVID lockdowns

“Here we are, over a year later, and it's pretty much almost still taboo to talk about the fact that lockdowns have harmed people, [and] in my opinion, have led to their deaths," says Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey.

Drea joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss her newest campaign, StopMedicalSilencing.com, advocating for the free thought, free expression and independence of healthcare professionals who are facing increased censorship and consequences for deviating from the accepted COVID-19 narratives.

"We're going to get as many signatures as we can, as fast as we can, and then I'm going to make sure it gets delivered to every licensing body [governing] our doctors and our nurses. They really can set the tone for making this... a country where our medical professionals can follow their conscience," Drea added.

