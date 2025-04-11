Meet Peter Yuen: Another Liberal candidate with ties to Beijing

The Liberal Party’s choice to replace MP Paul Chiang in Markham–Unionville is raising serious eyebrows. Retired Toronto Deputy Police Chief Peter Yuen has been parachuted into the riding by Mark Carney’s Liberals—despite a growing paper trail of affiliations with Beijing-aligned organizations. This report draws heavily on the original investigative journalism of The Bureau and The Globe and Mail.

In 2017, while still with the Toronto Police, Yuen attended a gala hosted by the Confederation of Toronto Chinese Canadian Organizations (CTCCO), a group linked to the Chinese Consulate and the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department. At that event, he sang My Chinese Heart, a patriotic anthem celebrating loyalty to China—not Canada. That gathering included consulate officials and United Front-aligned figures.

Yuen has also been photographed with a Markham community leader who attended closed-door United Front meetings in Beijing, and he has spoken at events hosted by the Toronto Chinese Freemasons—an organization that has openly advocated for the CCP’s Taiwan policy.

In 2024, Yuen joined the board of NOIC Academy, a private school flagged by CSIS during Canada's foreign interference inquiry. In 2019, Chinese officials allegedly pressured students there to vote Liberal. Yuen was not involved then, but his decision to join the board afterward raises serious concerns.

He is also listed as an honorary director with the Jiangsu Commerce Council of Canada, a group connected to United Front activities—despite Liberal leader Mark Carney denying any link to the group, which publicly endorsed him.

When The Globe and Mail asked about his views on Taiwan, Uyghur genocide, and foreign influence operations, Yuen refused to answer.

Despite Liberal claims of “robust vetting,” the CCP-linked candidate conveyor belt keeps rolling.