Megyn Kelly expresses regret for taking COVID vaccine following autoimmune diagnosis

While Kelly has voiced her reservations about vaccinating children, she chose to get vaccinated. However, a recent annual physical showing an autoimmune problem left her second-guessing her decision, the Daily Wire reported.

Kelly shared that her decision to vaccinate was re-evaluated after consulting a top rheumatologist in New York. She questioned the doctor about a potential link between her recent booster, a subsequent COVID infection, and the autoimmune issue, to which the doctor saw a possible connection and mentioned observing similar cases.

“I regret getting the vaccine even though I am a 52-year-old woman because I don’t think I needed it,” Kelly said. “I think I would have been fine. I’ve gotten COVID many times and it was well past when the vaccine was doing what it was supposed to be doing.”

“I went to the best rheumatologist in New York, and I asked her, do you think this could have to do with the fact that I got the damn booster and then got COVID within three weeks? And she said ‘yes.’ Yes,” Kelly added. “I wasn’t the only one she’d seen that with.”

Last year, Kelly drew criticism for a tweet suggesting risks of myocarditis in children post-vaccination and expressing her dismay at the CDC for including the COVID vaccine in the school vaccination list. Kelly urged caution, particularly with teenage boys, and expressed her distrust in the information provided.

She had initially viewed the vaccine positively but grew increasingly concerned about government interventions and potential health risks. Kelly emphasized her desire for open discussions about vaccine damages and efficacy, questioning why such topics seemed suppressed.

In contrast, the U.S. government maintains its stance on promoting vaccination and boosters. Last month, President Joe Biden signaled his intention to seek more funds for a new COVID vaccine, hinting at its widespread recommendation.

