Melbourne braces for chaotic Australia Day weekend

Thousands are expected to flood Melbourne's streets this Sunday as protests surrounding Australia Day ignite across the city, with demonstrators on opposing sides planning separate rallies.

Victoria Police are bracing for disruptions, with a mass march organised by the Victorian Chapter of Warriors of Aboriginal Resistance set to proceed from Parliament House to Federation Square. Concurrently, a pro-Australia Day rally are scheduled at Melbourne Park, where the Australian Open men's singles finals will take place among other unofficial Australia Day celebrations planned across the city.

Disrupt Wars, an anti-Israel activist group, described the planned march as an expression of “solidarity with Indigenous peoples in their ongoing struggle for justice.” An Instagram post from the group stated, “As we approach Invasion Day, it is more important than ever to learn and act with a deepened commitment to steadfast and genuine solidarity with First Nations’ leadership and revolutionary demands for decolonization.”

Victoria Police expect significant turnout, with more than 30,000 anticipated. “Victoria Police has been extensively planning for Australia Day and the associated community events and rallies,” a spokesperson said. “We’re well prepared for all major events and will have a highly visible presence throughout the entire CBD to ensure they can occur safely.”

Premier Jacinta Allan condemned any attempts to disrupt the Australian Open, calling such actions “disgusting.” She added, “To target the Australian Open would be a disgusting act. That would really break the patience of the public.”

I'm hearing there are a few Australia day events being organised at a grass roots level in Melbourne which is great. Who is going? pic.twitter.com/UqRiDK8z1b — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) January 20, 2025

Opposition Leader Brad Battin criticised Allan’s government, saying, “Australia Day should be about unity – not division. Instead of the traditional Australia Day parade, the Allan Labor government has turned our city over to protestors.”

An Invasion Day Dawn Service is also planned at Kings Domain, beginning at 5am.