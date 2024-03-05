Melbourne court to hear application to lift suppression orders in extremism case

E-transfer (Canada):

The ongoing saga surrounding a disturbing violent attack in Melbourne takes a pivotal turn as the court sets a date for the substantive application on suppression orders.

The Melbourne Magistrates' Court has confirmed that the application for the orders will be heard on Wednesday 6 March 2024, at 2pm.

Victoria Police have charged two prominent anti-Israel activists for allegedly kidnapping and brutally torturing a man employed by a Jew, a case shrouded in controversy due to suppression orders.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, the suppression order has effectively silenced media coverage, sparking concerns about transparency.

However, Rebel News, with the support of media lawyer Justin Quill, is determined to challenge this order, leading the fight to bring crucial information to light.

The court's confirmation of the substantive application marks a critical step in the legal battle for transparency. The hearing presents an opportunity to address the suppression orders and advocate for the disclosure of vital information to the public.

The determination of Rebel News to challenge the suppression order reflects a broader commitment to uncovering the truth and addressing the alarming rise of antisemitic violence in the community.

As the hearing approaches, the spotlight intensifies on the need for transparency and accountability in the judicial process.

The outcome of the hearing on Wednesday carries significant implications for the future coverage of this case and the broader discourse on press freedom and transparency in Australia.

If you can and are willing, please help us ensure we can cover whatever our portion of the battle will be by donating using the form on this page or sharing the link with others using LiftTheOrder.com

We're going to go all the way, even if the other networks who have joined our fight for now drop out, but we need your help!