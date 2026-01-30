Michelle Rempel Garner slams Liberals' mass immigration policies at Conservative convention

Article by Rebel News staff

Michelle Rempel Garner told Sheila Gunn Reid about the Conservatives' plan to fix Canada's broken immigration system during a conversation at the party's convention in Calgary on Friday.

The Conservative MP highlighted how the Liberals have allowed Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Program to become an avenue for fraud and abuse. Rempel Garner noted that the program has also contributed to Canada's soaring youth unemployment rate.

"Employers have abused this program in a way that depresses wages, and with a 20% youth unemployment rate across this country, I haven't heard an argument yet from a lot of these lobby groups, who want to keep the program, obviously, that it somehow benefits Canadian youth," she said.

Rempel Garner also discussed how the Liberals have no plan to address the millions of immigrants with expired or expiring visas who could refuse to leave Canada.

"At this moment, according to recent reports, 2.1 million people in Canada who are here with expired or expiring visas, they don't even actually know how many ... on top of that they've set new levels at a rate that assumes many of those folks will voluntarily leave," she said.

Rempel Garner’s critique points to a key Conservative priority: fixing an immigration framework that has allowed widespread abuse and enforcement gaps, with the aim of protecting Canadian workers and delivering a system that is fair and accountable.

Conservative MPs have called for the Temporary Foreign Worker Program to be permanently scrapped following widespread discontent among Canadians.