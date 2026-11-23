A 70-year-old grandfather was stabbed after confronting four intruders who broke into a Whiteleaf Drive house in Mickleham, in Melbourne's north, before dawn on Monday.

The Fawkner Divisional Response Unit is handling the case. In a statement, Victoria Police said four people are believed to have broken into the house at about 5.30am, and officers were told the four had machetes and a firearm with them. The masked group came over a side fence and forced their way in through a smashed laundry door.

The injured man was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with cuts to his hands and legs, and police described his injuries as serious.

Four other people were in the house, including two of the man's grandchildren. Police said none of them was physically hurt. Police believe the group targeted the wrong house.

Police say the four then drove away in a stolen Toyota, which crashed into a parked car nearby, after which they continued on foot. Camera footage from a nearby house showed the four, dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, running from the crash.

Officers searched the area, with the help of police dogs, but did not find them. Police have cordoned off the house as a crime scene and say their inquiries are continuing. No arrests had been announced by Monday afternoon.

"It's scary... you know, it's a peaceful neighbourhood, there's children," one neighbour said. "We're all in bed at that time, how much can you protect your home?"

The attack follows three stabbings in Melbourne on Saturday, at Bourke Street Mall, on La Trobe Street, where a 21-year-old man was killed, and in Broadmeadows. It comes days before the Victorian state election on 28 November, in which law and order is a central issue.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who has information, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au.