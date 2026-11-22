Minister Dominic LeBlanc says "an element of those tariffs" on Canada's auto and steel sectors is going to remain. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Carney is welcoming Chinese EVs and calling them an opportunity for Ontario's auto industry.

Chinese automakers run on state subsidies and highly automated, China-based supply chains.

Why would they build a plant here and hire union workers?

Look at Europe. Chinese auto imports there are at record highs, and auto-sector employment is at a 20-year low.

Then there's the U.S. market. About 90 per cent of Canada's domestic auto production goes south, and Donald Trump has called these vehicles "spy cars."

A Chinese plant in Ontario would be building for a customer that won't buy.

The cheap cars will sell anyway. Canadians have rarely put patriotism ahead of price at the dealership.

This is a deal that sticks a finger in Washington's eye while the bill lands on Ontario autoworkers.

So much for "elbows up."