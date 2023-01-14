Military-style checkpoints greet journalists at WEF meetings in Davos

Rebel News

Rebel News team encounters military-style security checkpoint near WEF meetings near Davos. To see their reports and to support their independent journalism, visit https://t.co/mhp8LVHwkq pic.twitter.com/WNt9VNWT8V — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) January 14, 2023

The World Economic Forum ramped up security for the annual Davos Switzerland conference this year after an invasion of independent journalists pulled back the curtain on the cloistered event in November.

Klaus Schwab needs 5000 military men to protect the #WEF meeting this year. What do you think they are worried about? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/6ep25kDDB8 — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) January 12, 2023

The increase in security also includes biometric screening to access certain WEF events and venues.

This years WEF motto is “Cooperation in a fragmented world”. Turns out that means 5000 military troops to protect the elite, and police putting up a roadblock blockade around Davos to “check” fingerprints. pic.twitter.com/MJ2QRJgrnI — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) January 13, 2023

Rebel News has a team of journalists on the ground in the Swiss resort town where the world's oligarchs convene to plot their vision for the fate of humanity.

BREAKING: Rebel News is going into the heart of Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum — and you’re welcome to come along with us!https://t.co/17jyPecFFJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 13, 2023

The WEF is a cabal of elites, both elected and self-appointed, founded by Klaus Schwab, with a low-carbon vision for all aspects of life, including the size and type of cars commuters should be permitted to buy, and the sorts of proteins people should be allowed to grow and eat.

WATCH: @TheMenzoid discussed how elites including World Economic Forum (@WEF) Founder Klaus Schwab are continuing their push toward normalizing the human consumption of insects.



MORE: https://t.co/7Oo4mVJwqv pic.twitter.com/Uj7OQW4dsj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 8, 2022

The team includes journalists from Canada, the UK and Australia.

Rebel News UK Reporter Callum Smiles (@CSmiles_News) has landed in Zurich, Switzerland, ahead of the World Economic Forum event in Davos.

Stay tuned for reports throughout the coming days at https://t.co/6n54cK7ItG pic.twitter.com/MzpMy4fdj3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 14, 2023

Rebel Commander and CEO Ezra Levant landed in Davos Saturday.

To support Rebel News' independent, on-the-ground- journalism from the Davos globalist symposium, please visit www.WEFReports.com