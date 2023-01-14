Military-style checkpoints greet journalists at WEF meetings in Davos

A video tweeted Saturday morning by Rebel News boss Ezra Levant shows vehicles being pulled over and searched near the World Economic Forum conference site.

Rebel News
The World Economic Forum ramped up security for the annual Davos Switzerland conference this year after an invasion of independent journalists pulled back the curtain on the cloistered event in November.

The increase in security also includes biometric screening to access certain WEF events and venues.

Rebel News has a team of journalists on the ground in the Swiss resort town where the world's oligarchs convene to plot their vision for the fate of humanity.

The WEF is a cabal of elites, both elected and self-appointed, founded by Klaus Schwab, with a low-carbon vision for all aspects of life, including the size and type of cars commuters should be permitted to buy, and the sorts of proteins people should be allowed to grow and eat.

The team includes journalists from Canada, the UK and Australia.

Rebel Commander and CEO Ezra Levant landed in Davos Saturday.

To support Rebel News' independent, on-the-ground- journalism from the Davos globalist symposium, please visit www.WEFReports.com

