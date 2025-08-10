Military vet fined 29k for defying Nova Scotia's draconian forest ban

Nova Scotia has implemented a "climate lockdown" with a $28,872.50 fine for entering forests, even private land.

This extreme measure, ostensibly due to a destructive wildfire season, is deemed absurd by many, including Jeff Evely, who went viral for a video mocking the ban's inconsistent application.

Evely, a military veteran and civil liberties advocate who defied pandemic lockdowns, intentionally incurred the fine to challenge the order in court. He believes this "tyrannical" act, like the Emergencies Act, is unconstitutional and hopes his defiance will inspire others to resist, overwhelming the system.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is supporting him.

The extensive restrictions, under the guise of wildfire prevention, include a ban on hiking, fishing, off-road vehicles, and camping outside designated areas. Additionally, forestry, mining, and other industrial work in wooded areas now requires an exemption permit from Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources.

As of writing, the province has issued $288,000 in fines for violating its fire ban.