Military vet fined 29k for defying Nova Scotia's draconian forest ban
Jeff Evely, a military veteran, went viral for a video mocking Nova Scotia's ban. He was fined $28,872.50 for entering the woods last week.
Nova Scotia has implemented a "climate lockdown" with a $28,872.50 fine for entering forests, even private land.
This extreme measure, ostensibly due to a destructive wildfire season, is deemed absurd by many, including Jeff Evely, who went viral for a video mocking the ban's inconsistent application.
Evely, a military veteran and civil liberties advocate who defied pandemic lockdowns, intentionally incurred the fine to challenge the order in court. He believes this "tyrannical" act, like the Emergencies Act, is unconstitutional and hopes his defiance will inspire others to resist, overwhelming the system.
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is supporting him.
The extensive restrictions, under the guise of wildfire prevention, include a ban on hiking, fishing, off-road vehicles, and camping outside designated areas. Additionally, forestry, mining, and other industrial work in wooded areas now requires an exemption permit from Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources.
As of writing, the province has issued $288,000 in fines for violating its fire ban.
RebelNews+ Clips
RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.
Subscribe now to get the full experience!https://rebelnewsplus.com/
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Robert Pariseau commented 2025-08-10 16:32:51 -0400Where a Conservative would be met with “ready the arrows,” a non-Conservative is met with “prepare the feast.”