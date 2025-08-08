Nova Scotians, freedom groups express OUTRAGE over climate lockdowns

Nova Scotia's government is facing backlash over a new ban on forest entry due to wildfire risk, according to the Epoch Times.

Premier Tim Houston announced the hiking ban on August 5, sparking a petition from the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) and widespread public frustration.

Houston imposed the ban and $25,000 fines to prevent wildfires, citing "incredibly dry weather." By contrast, Nova Scotia has had 96 wildfires this year, significantly fewer than Alberta's 855 and British Columbia's 630.

“The ban negatively impacts the well-being of Nova Scotians,” says the CCF, a freedom-oriented legal group.

Nova Scotia's Minister of Natural Resources, Tory Rushton, stated that "only a significant amount of rain" would improve conditions, as current fires are burning deep underground.

The extensive restrictions under the guise of wildfire prevention include a ban on hiking, fishing, off-road vehicles, and camping outside designated areas. Additionally, forestry, mining, and other industrial work in wooded areas now requires an exemption permit.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is directing permit applicants and those with ban questions to their local DNR office, urging people to reserve the emergency wildfire hotline for reporting fires only.

As of writing, the province has issued $288,000 in fines for violating its fire ban.

A recent government Facebook video announcing the restrictions garnered over 1,000 questions and comments from the public. Most sought clarification, while others criticized the premier's policy as overreaching.

The CCF also considers the current ban “a severe overreach.” Their petition argues that “targeted measures” preventing specific high-risk activities could protect forests from wildfires without infringing on constitutional rights.

“We urge Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston to rescind this ban and implement targeted measures that protect our forests while respecting the rights of responsible nature lovers.”

Meanwhile, uncontrolled wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador have destroyed buildings and displaced hundreds. Premier John Hogan enacted a $50,000 fine for open fires, as seems reasonable.

The CCF formally sent a letter yesterday to Houston and Minister Rushton urging their government to reconsider the restrictions. While the CCF recognizes the importance of wildfire prevention, they argue “a sweeping ban unnecessarily and disproportionately restricts responsible outdoor recreation that has zero fire risk.”

“When safety becomes a weapon, everyone loses,” said Litigation Director Christine Van Geyn. “Nova Scotia’s forest ban is overkill, and it’s deja vu. It’s happening now because the government got away with it last time.”

Nova Scotia previously banned forest entry for about a week in 2023 due to two large wildfires, which destroyed hundreds of homes in Halifax suburbs and forced 16,000 residents to evacuate.

The province’s ongoing ban on entering the woods remains in effect until October 15, or until wildfire risk decreases.

If the restrictions are not lifted, the CCF is considering legal action.