More than 50% of people 'disapprove' of Trudeau: poll

Recently, Ezra Levant observed opinion polls conducted by Nik Nanos, who is perceived as favoring Trudeau's government. The polls indicated a significant decline in Trudeau's popularity, reaching an eight-year low as the preferred prime minister, while also revealing an eight-year high in support for a conservative leader.

"Nanos does the poll on a really regular basis to get those, you know, week by week movements or month by month," said Ezra.

He showed a map, a province by province model of what nanos numbers would look like if it was an election today:

So I mapped out the latest Nanos poll and it's completely insane



CPC: 39.1% 212 seats

LPC: 24.0% 67 seats

NDP: 19.7% 33 seats

GPC: 8.0% 7 seats

BQ: 5% 19 seats

PPC: 4.3% 0 seat (almost win Portage-Lisgar) pic.twitter.com/MA8vBtwZWO — Real Albanian patriots🌐🇪🇺🇨🇦 (@RealAlbanianPat) October 24, 2023

Ezra continued:

Look at the map, though. I find B.C. to be the most shocking. I guess firing Jody Wilson-Raybould for being too honest and ethical wasn't appreciated by that province. It's pretty much liberal free. Just Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax are going liberal and looks like maybe about 10 or 15 seats total in the greater Toronto area. Some liberals in Winnipeg, but looks like pretty much a wipe out west of Hamilton. That's sort of amazing. Now that's just a poll. It's just a moment in time. But all the polls we see are on the same trend. Right.

Our latest @abacusdataca #cdnpoli survey has the Conservatives leading by 14 over the Liberals.



Field - Oct 5 to 10, 2023, n=1,915#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/AUXL42epqf — David Coletto (@DavidColetto) October 20, 2023

Ezra also discussed the results of another Nanos poll, which focused on measuring issues related to inflation, the cost of housing, and employment.