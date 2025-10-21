Most Quebecers want feds to focus on illegal gun smuggling — not gun confiscation

A new Leger poll, released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, reveals that half of Quebecers believe cracking down on illegal U.S. gun smuggling is more effective in reducing gun crime than a federal gun ban and confiscation.

“Law enforcement experts say the best way to make Canada safer is to stop illegal gun smuggling and Quebecers say exactly the same thing,” said Nicolas Gagnon, CTF Quebec director. “It makes no sense to pour hundreds of millions into a confiscation that only takes guns from lawfully licensed gun owners.”

In 2020, the federal government began confiscating "assault-style" firearms from licensed owners. Ottawa recently announced a pilot project in Cape Breton to formalize this. Over 2,000 firearm makes and models are now prohibited.

Federal documents obtained by the GunBlog reveal the Liberal government is funding police in Winnipeg ($2.8 million) and Cape Breton ($103,013) through March 2026 to assist with the confiscation of legal firearms.https://t.co/NxrE3hMcaj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 8, 2025

The poll revealed Quebecers' views on reducing gun crime: 51% favour tougher measures against illegal gun smuggling from the U.S., 37% support a ban and “buyback” program, while 6% chose neither, and 7% were unsure.

This follows remarks from Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, who suggested the confiscation program was partly driven by Quebec voters, while he doubted police had enforcement resources. These comments surfaced as poll results were released.

Police groups, including the RCMP union, have long criticized Ottawa's confiscation program, arguing it diverts resources from addressing the more pressing threat of illegal firearm use by criminals.

The program, initially estimated at $200 million, could cost up to $756 million just for gun compensation, with other estimates reaching billions.

Conservative MP Frank Caputo calls out Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree following a leaked recording revealing the Liberal MP agrees the gun grab isn't about safety, but appeasing Quebec voters.

pic.twitter.com/XsJjBGxkAg — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 22, 2025

While the premiers in Alberta and Saskatchewan rejected Ottawa's gun ban, Quebec's premier remained silent.

“Quebecers have been clear: the real problem is illegal gun smuggling, not law-abiding firearms owners,” said Gagnon. “The police have also made it clear that gun confiscation will waste money that could be used to stop criminals from committing gun crimes.

The CTF urged Premier Francois Legault to refuse Ottawa's costly gun confiscation scheme, advocating for federal resources to focus on intercepting illegal guns at the border to enhance community safety.

Parliamentary answers reveal the Liberals’ buyback has already cost taxpayers $13 million for 12,000 banned guns and 14,000 parts — plus $250 per firearm in handling fees that amount to a taxpayer-funded sweetener.https://t.co/Y4IGenLEOz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 16, 2025

In the leaked audio, Anandasangaree faced tenant questions regarding the federal government's gun program, given that most gun crimes involve illegal weapons.

A 2023 Public Safety report found that most legal gun owners view federal firearm confiscation as a wasteful policy that doesn't target actual illicit gun crime, which they attribute to gangs and organized crime.

The minister admits the gun "buyback" program aids the Liberals in Quebec, a key electoral issue. He'd approach it differently if he could restart, but states it was a kept campaign promise.

When challenged on his logic, Anandasangaree said, "Don't ask me to explain." The tenant, who recorded the audio, defended legal gun owners, stating, "But we're not the problem," to which Anandasangaree replied, "I realize that."

The minister pledged a new approach, including bail reform and harsher illegal firearm penalties.