Leaked audio reveals ‘pressure from Quebec’ fuels gun confiscation scheme

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree has admitted to making "misguided" comments in a leaked audio recording, where he claimed Mark Carney's government is pushing the Trudeau-era gun ban and buyback due to Quebec's electoral demands.

During a 20-minute conversation about the government's “buyback” program, discreetly recorded by a tenant who is a gun owner, Minister Anandasangaree revealed details about the plan at his Toronto rental property.

Anandasangaree promised his tenant he'd cover any federal compensation shortfall for his banned guns and, jokingly, offered to bail him out for non-compliance, despite insisting police would enforce the program and arrests wouldn't be necessary.

🚨BREAKING!!!🚨Audio recordings of the Public Safety Minister talking about the "buyback" confiscation program:

▶️launches Tuesday with pilot project in Cape Breton ▶️money pot "capped" at $742M, after it's exhausted you get nothing ▶️admits if he had to start over they'd scrap… pic.twitter.com/V3FbTQ31lA — Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) September 21, 2025

Online clips of Sunday's conversation circulated after the man shared it with the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights. The Toronto Star obtained the full recording, confirming its authenticity with the man, who sought anonymity due to fear of repercussions but believed the content was in the public interest.

Anandasangaree affirmed his unequivocal support for the program, in comment to the Star, stating its critical role in combating crime and removing guns. The Prime Minister's Office offered no further comment.

Anandasangaree acknowledged the unknowingly recorded conversation, stating, “I make a point to speak with Canadians who do not support our approach, to listen to their concerns and ensure they understand their options in this voluntary buyback program.”

The minister notes the gun “buyback” program benefits the Liberals in Quebec, where it's a major electoral issue for voters. He claimed he'd take a "very different approach" if he could restart, but insists it was a campaign promise to be kept.

Federal documents obtained by the GunBlog reveal the Liberal government is funding police in Winnipeg ($2.8 million) and Cape Breton ($103,013) through March 2026 to assist with the confiscation of legal firearms.https://t.co/NxrE3hMcaj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 8, 2025

The Liberal government's gun "buyback" pilot project launches Tuesday in Cape Breton, N.S., according to Anandasangaree. Federal documents show the government is funding Cape Breton police just over 100,000 until March 2026 to help confiscate legal firearms.

Anandasangaree was repeatedly questioned on why the Carney government proceeded with the program despite most gun crimes involving illegal weapons.

The Trudeau government initially banned around 1,500 firearm makes and models in 2020 after a Nova Scotia mass shooting involving stolen and smuggled weapons. The prohibited list expanded to over 2,000 in March.

When the tenant questioned the logic, Anandasangaree replied, “Don’t ask me to explain the logic to you on this, OK?” The man interjected, “But we’re not the problem, Gary,” defending legal gun owners, to which Anandasangaree responded, “I realize that.”

Parliamentary answers reveal the Liberals’ buyback has already cost taxpayers $13 million for 12,000 banned guns and 14,000 parts — plus $250 per firearm in handling fees that amount to a taxpayer-funded sweetener.https://t.co/Y4IGenLEOz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 16, 2025

A 2023 Public Safety report found that most legal gun owners view federal firearm confiscation as a wasteful policy that doesn't target actual illicit gun crime, which they attribute to gangs and organized crime.

The minister promised a different approach, moving forward, which includes new criminal justice measures, including bail reform and harsher illegal firearm penalties.

Alberta and Saskatchewan police earlier stated it would not participate in the gun “buyback” program, while Ontario deemed it a low priority, citing a lack of provincial police resources.

The National Police Federation also said that collecting firearms from legal owners would divert resources from addressing illegal firearm use.