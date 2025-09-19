Ontario Provincial Police will not back Ottawa’s gun confiscation scheme

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree announced Wednesday that the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will not participate in the Carney government’s gun “buyback” program. Despite this, Anandasangaree vowed the Liberals would complete the program with municipal police and "collection facilities" across Ontario.

The OPP's refusal jeopardizes Ottawa's delayed gun grab, raising feasibility questions for confiscation efforts, just weeks before its start. This follows a 2020 Nova Scotia massacre that killed 22.

Anandasangaree affirmed the Liberal government will proceed with its gun “buyback” program, a commitment from their platform and the May throne speech. However, his office did not provide details on participating police forces.

“More information will be forthcoming as we announce the program,” Anandasangaree said. “I’m very confident that we will have collection facilities available in Ontario.”

As the OPP oversees a quarter of Ontario, the federal government must negotiate with municipal forces like Toronto, Barrie and Hamilton Police Services, and find solutions for areas lacking local forces.

Barrie police stated no "current plans" or conversations to participate, while Hamilton police reported "no structured framework or direction" or talks since 2023.

Toronto police (TPS) deferred comment to the federal government, while Peel, York, Halton, Durham, and Ottawa police did not respond.

“We remain focused on apprehending criminals who use illegal firearms, and we continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to address the flow of illegal firearms coming across the border,” a TPS spokesperson told the Epoch Times.

Following several setbacks, Ottawa resumed its gun 'buyback' scheme in April. However, the federal government may have hit another snag as cost estimates procured by the government and industry vary considerably.



Despite concerns, Anandasangaree stated the gun “buyback” program is in its "final stages" and will be completed by late 2026, pushing back the October 2025 amnesty deadline.

Estimates for the gun “buyback” program's cost range from $756 million (PBO, June 2021) to $6 billion (Fraser Institute, October 2024).

Anandasangaree stated firearm owners would receive fair compensation for surrendering their weapons.

The Liberals, who consider a gun ban vital for combating gun violence, now call the program "voluntary" but warn police and provinces about potential disservice to citizens.

Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta is "not going to do anything to help" the Trudeau Liberals confiscate legal firearms.



Alberta and Saskatchewan police made clear it won't participate in the gun “buyback” program, while Ontario deemed it a low priority, citing a lack of provincial police resources.

The National Police Federation also said that collecting firearms from legal owners would divert resources from addressing illegal firearm use.

Prime Minister Mark Carney admitted the program would have "different processes in different provinces," including use of third-party providers or surrendering firearms at local police stations.

The Trudeau government initially banned around 1,500 firearm makes and models in 2020 after a Nova Scotia mass shooting involving stolen and smuggled weapons. The prohibited list expanded to over 2,000 in March.