BUSTED: Hamas' useful MP CONFRONTED over Gaza Christian LIES

I’ve been calling out the blatant lies and propaganda pushed at these pro-Palestine marches for months now, but I didn’t expect a so-called Libertarian MP to join the circus.

John Ruddick not only marched across the Sydney Harbour Bridge with radical leftists, Islamists and Hamas sympathisers, he also spouted claims that were so outrageously false, I have no choice but to correct the record.

In a video from the rally, Ruddick stood beside a Palestinian Christian named Susan and told the camera, “A hundred thousand people were killed. A lot of them are Christians.” Let’s stop right there.

Even Hamas, who inflate every number for propaganda purposes, don’t claim 100,000 deaths in Gaza. Their number sits around 60,000. Still inflated, but not even close to the figure Ruddick tossed out like it was gospel truth.

AVI YEMINI vs JOHN RUDDICK: From Zionist to Pro-Hamas? The Debate That Could BREAK the Libertarian Party After marching with socialists and Islamists across the Sydney Harbour Bridge, NSW MP John Ruddick faces off with Avi Yemini to defend his shock shift on Israel and foreign policy.

But it gets worse. Ruddick claims “a lot of them are Christians.” Really? There are only around 800 Christians living in Gaza today. That’s right, less than a thousand. There simply aren’t enough Christians there to make up “a lot” of the casualties, even if we accepted his bloated death toll.

When I challenged Ruddick face to face about how many Christians actually live in Gaza, he tried to fumble his way out of it.

No protests for HALF A MILLION dead kids in Sudan



No rallies for 400K in Yemen



But 20K in Gaza? Suddenly it’s "genocide" and time to block traffic and hijack the Sydney Harbour Bridge 🤡



Watch the full debate 👉 https://t.co/D21WBiOjqp



John Ruddick exposed as a fraud pic.twitter.com/dGpNM7utc3 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 6, 2025

Israel is the only country in the Middle East where the Christian population is not only protected but growing. So why is Ruddick trying to reframe the conflict as an attack on Christians? Worse still, he did the video with Syrian Girl, a known Hamas apologist who once called for Israel to be bombed.

It’s not just ignorant, it’s dangerous. And I won’t let it go unchallenged.