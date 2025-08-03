🔴 AVI YEMINI vs JOHN RUDDICK: From Zionist to Pro-Hamas? The Debate That Could BREAK the Libertarian Party
After marching with socialists and Islamists across the Sydney Harbour Bridge, NSW MP John Ruddick faces off with Avi Yemini to defend his shock shift on Israel and foreign policy.
In this explosive special edition of The Opposition Podcast, host Rukshan Fernando moderates a must-see showdown between Avi Yemini and NSW Libertarian MP John Ruddick.
The debate comes after Ruddick marched alongside socialists and Islamist groups across the Sydney Harbour Bridge—openly accusing Israel of “genocide” and aligning with organisers from the radical Palestine Action Group.
Avi will challenge the NSW politician over his sudden backflip on previously pro-Israel positions, and how his actions square with the Libertarian Party’s long-held non-interventionist stance on foreign conflicts.
Expect a fiery but respectful clash of ideas.
