🔴 AVI YEMINI vs JOHN RUDDICK: From Zionist to Pro-Hamas? The Debate That Could BREAK the Libertarian Party

LIVE TUE 7PM AEST — BOOKMARK THIS PAGE NOW!

LIVE TUE 7PM AEST — BOOKMARK THIS PAGE NOW!

In this explosive special edition of The Opposition Podcast, host Rukshan Fernando moderates a must-see showdown between Avi Yemini and NSW Libertarian MP John Ruddick.

The debate comes after Ruddick marched alongside socialists and Islamist groups across the Sydney Harbour Bridge—openly accusing Israel of “genocide” and aligning with organisers from the radical Palestine Action Group.

Avi will challenge the NSW politician over his sudden backflip on previously pro-Israel positions, and how his actions square with the Libertarian Party’s long-held non-interventionist stance on foreign conflicts.

Expect a fiery but respectful clash of ideas.



💬 Join the live chat — all comments appear on screen

💸 SuperChats will be read out throughout the stream

This is one episode you don’t want to miss.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ Donation frequency One-time Monthly DONATE

In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation! Click on the 'join the show' button below. Subscribe to join the show Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard! BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD