MP's speech goes viral on Twitter after being banned from YouTube

The Liberal Democrats have hit out at YouTube after MP John Ruddick's maiden speech to Parliament was taken down from the platform.

YouTube cited 'medical misinformation' as the reason for the removal, prompting backlash and concerns about the increased threat of online censorship in Australia.

The New South Wales MP expressed his frustration on Twitter, informing his followers that the Liberal Democrats' appeal against the decision was also rejected by YouTube.

The Liberal Democrats took to social media to express their concern, stating:

"Never before in Australian history has a politician's maiden speech to parliament been banned from YouTube. It just happened to Liberal Democrats MLC John Ruddick," accompanied by a screenshot of the denied appeal.

However, the video quickly reappeared on Twitter, quickly garnering nearly half a million views on the platform alone.

The Liberal Democrats celebrated this as a demonstration of the 'Streisand Effect' in action, suggesting that YouTube's actions inadvertently generated significant publicity for the video.

In the speech, Ruddick called out the authoritarian response to the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly the imposition of stringent lockdown measures that impacted the daily lives of millions of Australians.

YouTube justified its decision by stating in a notification to the Liberal Democrats, "it's our job to make sure that YouTube is a safe place for all."

This explanation, however, did not appease social media users, who expressed their concerns about the growing threat of online censorship in the country.

One user commented, "Incredible! You guys are now guilty of interfering in the sovereign politics of Australia, shame on you." Another user expressed their dissatisfaction, writing, "YouTube rules over Australian politics, basically."

The incident has ignited a broader debate about the balance between free speech and platform regulation, as well as the influence of social media giants in the political landscape of the country.