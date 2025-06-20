MPs protest DRACONIAN cash ban under Bill C-2

Opposition MPs are mounting a significant protest against the proposed ban on cash deposits over $10,000 — something the Liberals say is a national security measure against money laundering and other crime, according to Blacklock’s.

Bill C-2, An Act Respecting Certain Measures Relating To The Security Of The Border, bans cash payments, donations, or deposits of $10,000 or more (single or related transactions) for banks, credit unions, charities, and other federally registered businesses. It is currently before the House of Commons for its second reading.

“Cash is very much part of our society,” said Conservative MP Michael Ma, noting small and medium enterprises typically chose cash to avoid paying credit card fees. “To legislate and force all transactions to go through credit cards and electronic means is just not practical.”

Meanwhile, freedom advocates warn the bill could serve as a precursor for digital ID and central bank currencies that enforce ideological aims.

Conservative MP James Bezan noted constituent concerns, stating that five-figure cash deposits were common for small businesses and farmers. “A strawberry U-pick will collect over $10,000 cash easily in a day.”

“Cash is still legal tender,” he continued, adding “There are ways we can still enforce money laundering and terrorist financing rules in this country without going after people legitimately collecting cash in their day-to-day business activities.”

Mandatory reporting of $10,000 deposits is already required under the Proceeds Of Crime And Terrorist Financing Act.

Liberal MP Anju Dhillon stated the measure aimed to combat organized crime and illicit financing, not inconvenience small businesses, calling it “essential” for cracking down on money laundering and terrorist financing.

Should it pass, any government agency can simply claim “detecting money laundering, terrorist financing, or sanctions evasion” to target funds, without needing a conviction or proof.

Part 16 of the contentious bill would grant federal officials permanent power to secretly collect and share personal financial data based on mere suspicion, bypassing the need for emergency orders to penalize dissenters financially.

“Bill C-2 would give the government the power to search people’s mail on a whim,” said Conservative MP Kerry Diotte. “This does not help catch criminals. The bill is referred to as the Strong Borders Act, but there is poison aplenty in it.”

Bill C-2 also repeals 1867 legislation, allowing postal inspectors to open suspicious letters and police to intercept mail in transit.

Criminalizing large cash transactions, even if rare, risks a slippery slope, according to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, where the government could drastically reduce the legal limit and eliminate cash.

When earlier questioned about the potential for abuses of civil liberties, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree asserted his lifelong commitment to protecting human rights. “I fundamentally believe we have struck the balance,” he claimed.

The Justice Centre forewarned of a central bank digital currency under Prime Minister Mark Carney in a scathing March report, titled Central Bank Digital Currency.

It cautions that a cashless economy enables total financial surveillance and government interference, citing the 2022 Freedom Convoy as an example, since all transactions become traceable in a digital system.

Carney backed the Trudeau government's response to the convoy and has shown prior interest in central bank digital currencies as a member of the WEF Board of Trustees.