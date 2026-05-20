Naheed Nenshi says Premier Smith 'owes' separatists in controversial anti-referendum ad

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi condemning Danielle Smith for engaging with supporters of the province's independence movement.

Nenshi took to social media to share a video outlining why he believes Premier Smith is beholden to leaders of Alberta's separatist movement. "Danielle Smith would not have been the premier without the support of separatists," he said.

"She owes them. The separatist leaders claim that she told them that they didn't have to get the signatures, that regardless of what the court said, regardless of what the Indigenous people say, she would give them their referendum," Nenshi continued.

Danielle Smith is pushing her separatist referendum to save her job.



We're fighting back to save our country. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/DRpausAzto — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) May 18, 2026

Sheila condemned Nenshi's attempt to influence voters, criticizing the delivery of his message to the public. "His tone and affect is so off-putting, and I know I'm not for everyone so I understand, but when he closes his eyes like he's just so fed up with his job and all of us, it's so unappealing, and it's so gross from a man," she said.

Lise also chimed in, calling out Nenshi for essentially labelling hundreds of thousands of Alberta independence supporters' viewpoints as "garbage."

"He calls it 'separatist garbage.' Does that sort of imbue that Nenshi believes that people that want a different path away from Ottawa are garbage?" she asked.

Despite a recent court ruling blocking a citizen-led petition drive over failures to consult First Nations on treaty rights, the Alberta independence movement continues to exert significant pressure on Premier Smith, with organizers submitting over 300,000 signatures and her government appealing the decision ahead of the October 19 referendum.