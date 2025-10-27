NDP and B.C. Conservatives Vote to Keep Land Acknowledgments Despite Rising Backlash

Last week, Dallas Brodie's "Land Acknowledgement Prohibition Bill" was defeated before its first reading by David Eby’s socialist NDP government, and surprisingly by the B.C. Conservative caucus (despite it being a free vote).

Only two Conservative MLAs, Harman Bhangu (Abbotsford–Langley) and Heather Maahs (Chilliwack-North) supported the bill being heard. Brodie, One B.C. Party House Leader Tara Armstrong, and Independent MLA, Jordan Keely, also voted in favour.

One B.C. Party Leader Dallas Brodie, her chief of staff Tim Theilmann (Aboriginal law expert), and B.C. Conservative MLA David Williams discussed the private member’s bill with Rebel News. It aims to stop taxpayer-funded public servants from performing land acknowledgment mantras that deny British Columbia’s sovereignty.

LAND GRAB: Does this mean only 5 MLAs are truly willing to stand up for private landowners?



Brodie stated the legislation sought to limit compelled speech, like teachers reciting land acknowledgments, and included academic freedom provisions.

Williams defended his vote against the bill, stating it aligned with his commitment to free speech, despite the difficulty of the decision.

The debate over land acknowledgments intensifies, especially after the Supreme Court of British Columbia's ruling in Cowichan Tribes v. Canada (Attorney General), which granted Aboriginal title over eight kilometres of private land in Richmond, B.C.

The case, now under appeal, has alarmed landowners across the province, who previously considered their fee-simple titles the most secure form of ownership in Canada.