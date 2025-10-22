Richmond, B.C. landowner blasts Liberal, NDP gov’ts for Cowichan Tribes land grab

Canada has gone from land acknowledgments to land appropriation and Canadians are apparently expected to own nothing and be happy about it.

This summer, the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted Aboriginal title to eight kilometres of land in Richmond, a ruling that declared Crown-granted fee simple titles, previously considered the strongest form of private ownership, "defective and invalid."

Richmond's mayor issued a viral letter alerting residents that the Cowichan Tribes are appealing for more land, continuing the legal dispute in the Court of Appeal.

2. Here’s the rest of Richmond City’s letter warning their citizens that the Cowichan Tribes have come for more of their land. pic.twitter.com/jWXZZcgTYJ — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) October 19, 2025

“Your property is located within the Claim Area outlined in green,” reads the letter signed by Mayor Malcolm Brodie. “For those whose property is in the area outlined in black, the Court has declared Aboriginal title to your property which may compromise the status and validity of your ownership — this was mandated without any prior notice to the landowners.”

Richmond landowner Angela told Rebel News she was stunned to discover her land was part of an Aboriginal title claim. She was the first to post the scathing letter online.

“I don’t even know what any of this means,” she said. “It’s kind of mind-boggling that the Supreme Court of Canada can make a judgment on land that is for all Canadians and make a judgment 100% for one side, when the other side, which is us, the homeowners, wasn't even aware this was happening.”

Angela only learned of the situation via a hand-delivered letter and believes the implications extend beyond her neighbourhood.

“It means the demise of Canada, really,” she warned. “We have to fight for our Canadian citizenship for owning land.”

This is why RACIST LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS and the support they receive from radical leaders like the BC NDP’s Rohini Arora, must stop.



Note: She uses unproven unmarked grave claims to justify the racism.

Full Report (2021): https://t.co/pHlnpuLouw pic.twitter.com/9TiswSa723 — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) June 9, 2025

Angela highlighted the hypocrisy of federal Liberal and provincial NDP leaders who champion mass immigration and quick citizenship for newcomers, while long-term Canadians like her face homeownership uncertainty.

The concerned landowner has called on B.C. Premier David Eby to act. “He needs to get this situation under control because the citizens of British Columbia deserve more,” she said.

Richmond City Hall will host a public information session on October 28 at 7:00 p.m. to discuss concerns regarding the ruling and appeals.