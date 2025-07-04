The mass migration story you won't hear in mainstream media

On this week's special Canada Day episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid shared letters she'd received from viewers across Canada.

One letter touched on an issue that is currently on many Canadians' minds: mass immigration.

Writing to Sheila, viewer Robert Roy wondered why more media coverage isn't dedicated to the exploitation of Canada's student visas and temporary foreign worker program.

“I have personally seen how these abuses take place,” Robert wrote, noting his experience has been with Indian migrants to the country.

New arrivals are “paying the owner of a business $35,000” to be employed as temporary foreign workers for two years, he said. In one case, a worker was denied permanent residency — only for the business owner to demand another $35,000.

Robert said this fast-food owner “abuses” the workers if they make mistakes, forcing employees to cover the cost of financial mistakes like a wrong order or making workers come in the next morning, unpaid, to fix problems that occurred while closing the previous night.

“Why would he ever hire a Canadian when he can make thousands and thousands of dollars by bringing in a foreign worker,” he noted. “You never see this story in the papers.”

This flawed immigration system causes multiple problems, Sheila replied.

“It's ripe for abuse and it drives the average cost of wages down — for everybody,” she said. “It makes people vulnerable.” These abuses “sure sound like slavery,” she said.

But the issues don't stop there.

Temporary foreign workers then claim refugee status, becoming part of the queue and disappearing into the country and potentially marrying a Canadian.

“All of a sudden, you've found your way into our country and you're not going home,” Sheila continued.

“We don't have housing for anybody that's already here. We don't have jobs for anybody that's already here. We don't have health care for people who are already here. We don't have infrastructure, like roads — have you been on the 401 lately? — for people who are already here.”

After years of this, Canada can no longer bear the cost.

“But we will never see this addressed by the Liberals because they think the immigration are just fine. Actually, they want to fill up this country with 100 million people. It's remarkable, we'll never catch up.”