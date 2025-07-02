Canada Day Mailbag—Separatists, Scammers, and Shot Mandates
Thanks to all who wrote in. Your insights, frustrations, and courage prove this country is still worth fighting for.
In another viewer-powered episode of The Gunn Show, your letters came to the rescue! This hectic Canada Day, I was swamped chasing stories and grilling burgers, leaving me no time to secure a guest.
Honestly, these are my favorite episodes—you're the best co-hosts I could ask for. And tonight, you didn’t hold back.
We’re talking Quebec separatism—not just the old Bloc kind, but the new wave of entitlement politics that treats the rest of Canada like a piggy bank.
Next, the foreign student and corporate visa racket exploits loopholes, displacing Canadians from housing and jobs.
Most heartbreakingly, I shared the story of a decorated former RCMP officer who lost his career for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. It's a powerful reminder of the sacrifices Canadians made under Trudeau’s mandates, and why we can't simply "move on."
Watch tonight; you might be the guest who saves the show.