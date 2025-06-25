Your letters, your voice — a viewer mailbag special!

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

With Ezra Levant away enjoying the Rebel News Cruise (someone had to hold down the fort!), I've been filling in all over the network. And then there were Monday night's three Alberta by-elections, which made it a little tricky to line up my usual Gunn Show guest for tonight. But honestly? I'm glad it worked out this way, because you stepped up.

Tonight's episode is all about the people who make this show what it is: you, the viewers.

I'm digging into the mountain of emails you've sent me over the last few weeks, and we're covering it all:

The growing calls for Western independence—and what comes next after the latest by-election drama

Mark Carney's corruption, climate hypocrisy, and backroom games with the global elite

The Liberals' billion-dollar gun grab—and how it's failing even harder than they want to admit

Plus your questions, comments, and spicy takes from across the country

This is your show just as much as it's mine. You're not just along for the ride—tonight, you're my guest.

Don't miss this viewer-powered episode of The Gunn Show. Because when legacy media silences dissent, we give it a microphone.

Watch now—only on RebelNews+ and listen wherever you get your podcasts.