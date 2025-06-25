Your letters, your voice — a viewer mailbag special!

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 25, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

With Ezra Levant away enjoying the Rebel News Cruise (someone had to hold down the fort!), I've been filling in all over the network. And then there were Monday night's three Alberta by-elections, which made it a little tricky to line up my usual Gunn Show guest for tonight. But honestly? I'm glad it worked out this way, because you stepped up.

Tonight's episode is all about the people who make this show what it is: you, the viewers.

I'm digging into the mountain of emails you've sent me over the last few weeks, and we're covering it all:

  • The growing calls for Western independence—and what comes next after the latest by-election drama
  • Mark Carney's corruption, climate hypocrisy, and backroom games with the global elite
  • The Liberals' billion-dollar gun grab—and how it's failing even harder than they want to admit
  • Plus your questions, comments, and spicy takes from across the country

This is your show just as much as it's mine. You're not just along for the ride—tonight, you're my guest.

Don't miss this viewer-powered episode of The Gunn Show. Because when legacy media silences dissent, we give it a microphone.

Watch now—only on RebelNews+ and listen wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-06-25 22:02:07 -0400 Flag
    I understand that you’re taking care of business and working overtime. Over time, your overtime work is helping the cause of freedom. Keep up your good work.