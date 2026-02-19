Nearly 12,000 in 24 hours demand Matt Jeneroux resign — and we're not stopping!

Yesterday, we here at Rebel News launched FireMatt.com. In less than 24 hours, nearly 12,000 people signed our petition demanding MP Matt Jeneroux resign.

Twelve thousand. That’s a serious, and well-deserved backlash. But we’re not slowing down — we’re stepping on the gas.

The petition stays up. The pressure campaign ramps up, and we're putting more resources into investigating this mess.

The more we look at his decision to join the Liberals, the worse it gets.

Back in November, Jeneroux said he was resigning from the Conservatives for “family reasons.” He reassured his caucus colleagues he wouldn’t cross the floor. But it appears he got enough of his family and wants a little more Mark Carney. And he lied to everyone, including his caucus mates.

Now it’s 2026 and he flies in from his home in British Columbia — for the first time this year — not to meet constituents, not to hold a town hall, not to explain himself.

But to stand inside an airport beside Prime Minister Mark Carney and announce he’s joining the Liberals. He didn’t even leave the airport.

And his reason for joining the Liberals? A speech Carney gave at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Apparently, that was the moment he decided only Mark Carney can solve a “national unity crisis.”

You can’t make this stuff up.

Nothing drives alienation faster than politicians who campaign one way, promise one thing, resign for “family reasons,” and then reappear wearing a different party’s colours.

If you want to convince Albertans their votes don't matter, even if they vote conservative, this is exactly how you do it. Instead of being part of the solution to a national unity crisis, he threw gas on the fire. And frankly I'm here for it.

Then there’s the money.

Since announcing his resignation in November 2025, Jeneroux has earned more than $50,000 in salary without showing up for work. He said he would donate it.

Great. Show us. Where did it go? When? To whom? And why were taxpayers paying him at all if he wasn’t serving them?

Now his X account is locked. His Edmonton constituency office phone rings and rings — unattended and neglected, just like his riding. No answers. This is shameless cowardice and self-serving.

Nearly 12,000 of you signed the petition in a single day.

We’re going to keep asking questions. We’re going to keep applying pressure. Because voters are not disposable. The voters of Edmonton Riverbend deserve more.