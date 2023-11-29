Finding out what Dutch people really think about Geert Wilders' shocking win

E-transfer (Canada):

One week ago, Geert Wilders shocked the world when his Party for Freedom party, known as PVV, won the most seats in the Dutch elections.

Wilders has long been labeled as "far-right" and Islamophobic for his strong stance on immigration, specifically Islamic immigration. He's also in favour of a 'Nexit' — following in Britain's footsteps by leaving the European Union. His victory represents a total pivot from the Netherlands' last prime minister Mark Rutte — a World Economic Forum disciple who you may remember from the Dutch Farmer Rebellion.

But Wilders doesn't have actually have power yet. Dutch governments are usually made up of coalitions, and with 37 seats, the PVV will need partners if it is to secure a majority of the 150-seat Parliament. Other parties are already trying to collude to deny Wilders this victory — literally trying to steal the election from the Dutch people.

I travelled to the Netherlands along with my cameraman, Efrain Monsanto, to find out the truth about Wilders and see what Dutch people think about his win.

Reactions from the Dutch were mixed. Not all of them thought Wilders should have won the most seats, or that he should be the one to form a coalition.

Several Dutch people pointed to economic reasons the PVV was an appealing option. "He says things that people want to hear because there is very much a struggle with housing and with just money problems. The groceries are getting more expensive and he just gives some easy solutions so that we can fix the problem, which maybe not that achievable, but people believe him." said one young woman.

Another man told me he also doesn't think Wilders' promises on immigration are achievable. "I think it's also not possible to isolate the Netherlands like that," he said. "Jobs need to be done as well, students coming."

But others emphasized that controls on immigration are drastically needed. One young man, a European immigrant himself, told me he believes immigration should be limited and more secure. He was careful to say the problem isn't Muslim immigration, but immigrants who are not working and do not contribute economically, regardless of their background.

"I think people needed a change and things had to get changed because it just cannot go forever," he said. "Europe is not made from rubber, it cannot stretch."

To see all of my reports from the Netherlands, and contribute to help cover our modest travel costs, please visit TheTruthAboutWilders.com. Plus, stay tuned for an exclusive interview with Wilders coming soon.