New BC ballot count mysteries continue to cast doubt on election integrity

More than two weeks after BC’s 43rd general election night, many British Columbians were shocked to learn that BC election officials failed to count an entire 861-ballot box and also found unreported voting discrepancies across a whopping 69 ridings.

— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 15, 2024

BC Elections made the public aware of the unsettling news via a statement from its Chief Electoral Officer, Anton Boegman, who claimed the abundance of errors were discovered “during preparations for the judicial recounts in Kelowna Centre (KEC) and Surrey-Guildford (SRG)” and that the “approximately 2,500” ballot count discrepancies, (reporting omissions ) spread across nearly 70 electoral districts “wouldn’t change the overall outcome of the election once counted.”

But is that really how and why Elections BC discovered and came clean about their royal errors?

In today’s report, as part of an ongoing investigative series I am conducting to journalistically probe the integrity of BC’s general election, a citizen analyst who goes by The Remanded on X (formerly known as Twitter) joins me to discuss some peculiar coincidences between the discrepancies he reported finding to Elections BC before they publicly announced and made adjustments of their own.

— The Remanded (@TheRemanded) November 19, 2024

