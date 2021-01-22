New Biden admin picks a fight with Israel; Trudeau caves on KeystoneXL cancellation

Shortly after officially being sworn in new U.S. President Joe Biden's ambassador to Israel made a slight tweak to the official Twitter account. Suddenly, and without warning, the account was for the ambassador to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.

As rapidly as it changed, so too did it switch back, after the new U.S. administration caved into pressure from the Israeli government.

On a Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid looked at how much damage such a change could potentially do to the peace deals brokered by the Trump administration between the Jewish state and numerous Muslim-majority nations.

The flip-flop by the Biden government also served as an example of the lack of pressure put onto the new administration by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who seemingly shrugged his shoulders while suggesting that cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline was an important campaign promise for Biden, and that there was nothing more he could do.