New California law could allow polygamous marriages! Do L.A. voters support it?

Polygamous marriage has been illegal in the United States since the Edumnds Anti-Polygamy Act was enacted in 1882, but a new California proposition, which Californians will be voting on this election season, could change that.

California Proposition 3, titled the “Right to Marry and Repeal Proposition 8 Amendment,” is being marketed as a ‘same-sex marriage law,’ despite same-sex marriage being legalized nationwide since 2015.

Adoption and family law attorney Kelly Chang Rickett told Rebel News why this law is much more sinister.

“I think viewers should be aware that there will be something happening after this overly broad statement, which is they’re going to be discriminating against people who actually believe in the institution of marriage, like Christians,” she said.

She explained that the amendment will likely lead to the legalization of new forms of marriage, such as polygamy.

“There are already certain counties that are pushing for polyamorous marriages to be legal, and it’s not in the best interest of children to come from homes with multiple parents, it’s very dangerous for them,” explained the lawyer.

Rebel News spoke with L.A. residents in Echo Park about whether or not they thought polygamous marriage should be legalized.

One couple was surprised to learn that the practice is not already legal, and later said that although they support legalization, they would draw the line at a 10-person marriage, as well as the marriage of humans with non-humans: “I know people who would marry their dog if they could, so I think we should draw the line there.”

Many of the most extreme forms of progressive ideology have historically started in California before taking root in the rest of the United States, and polygamous marriage may soon be following this exact path.