New poll shows Canadians reject Carney’s carbon tax claims

Despite Mark Carney touting his elimination of the consumer carbon tax, most Canadians agree that at least some of the industrial carbon tax is ultimately passed down to consumers.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   April 15, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

 

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

A new Leger poll released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) reveals what most Canadians already know from their grocery bills and gas receipts: carbon taxes on industry hit consumers hardest.

According to the poll, 70 per cent of Canadians believe businesses pass on “most” or “some” of the cost of the industrial carbon tax to consumers. Just nine per cent bought into Liberal leader Mark Carney’s claim that corporations absorb the brunt of the tax.

“The poll shows Canadians understand that a carbon tax on business is a carbon tax on Canadians,” said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director at the CTF. “Only nine per cent of Canadians believe Mark Carney’s spin that big companies will shoulder the burden.”

The federal industrial carbon tax targets core sectors like oil and gas, fertilizer, and steel. Carney has promised to “tighten” the tax and extend the program through 2035, claiming his plan would make “large companies pay for everybody.”

But Canadians aren’t convinced. Among respondents with a firm opinion, 89 per cent said businesses pass on at least part of the cost to consumers.

Breakdown of the poll:

  • 44% said most costs are passed to consumers
  • 26% said some costs are passed on
  • 9% said businesses pay most of the tax
  • 21% were unsure

“Carbon taxes on refineries make gas more expensive. Carbon taxes on utilities raise home heating bills. Carbon taxes on fertilizer hike up grocery prices,” said Terrazzano. “When you tax industry, you're taxing Canadians.”

The poll adds fresh pressure on Carney to answer a basic question: How much will your carbon tax cost us?

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Rebel News is gearing up for a critical fight in the 2025 Canadian federal election, and we need your help to make it happen! As a fiercely independent voice, we’re committed to holding politicians accountable, exposing hidden agendas, and amplifying the issues that matter most to Canadians — without bowing to corporate or government pressure. But this battle takes resources: journalists on the ground, operating our digital billboard truck, legal defenses against censorship, and a platform to reach millions. We’re launching this crowdfund to ask our loyal fans — you, the rebels — to chip in and fuel our 2025 election campaign coverage. Every dollar brings us closer to cutting through the noise and defending freedom in Canada. Will you stand with us?

Amount
$
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-04-15 10:47:38 -0400
    Want to bet your bottom dollar he pays not a penny in said taxes?
  • Crude Sausage
    commented 2025-04-15 10:46:07 -0400
    The news here is that the brains of progressive Canadians have been dusted off for the first time in decades.