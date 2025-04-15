New poll shows Canadians reject Carney’s carbon tax claims

A new Leger poll released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) reveals what most Canadians already know from their grocery bills and gas receipts: carbon taxes on industry hit consumers hardest.

According to the poll, 70 per cent of Canadians believe businesses pass on “most” or “some” of the cost of the industrial carbon tax to consumers. Just nine per cent bought into Liberal leader Mark Carney’s claim that corporations absorb the brunt of the tax.

🙋🏻‍♀️ HOW MUCH will PM Carney’s plans cost Canadians?



He’s on record saying he wants:



🏗️ Hidden Industrial Carbon Tax

🚫 No more pipelines (bill C-69)

🛑 Cap on Canadian energy

💰 Carbon Tax Tariffs

⛽️Keep 80% of oil & gas “in the ground”



HOW MUCH will these plans cost Canadians? pic.twitter.com/c71YDtEOY7 — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) April 15, 2025

“The poll shows Canadians understand that a carbon tax on business is a carbon tax on Canadians,” said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director at the CTF. “Only nine per cent of Canadians believe Mark Carney’s spin that big companies will shoulder the burden.”

The federal industrial carbon tax targets core sectors like oil and gas, fertilizer, and steel. Carney has promised to “tighten” the tax and extend the program through 2035, claiming his plan would make “large companies pay for everybody.”

But Canadians aren’t convinced. Among respondents with a firm opinion, 89 per cent said businesses pass on at least part of the cost to consumers.

Breakdown of the poll:

44% said most costs are passed to consumers

26% said some costs are passed on

9% said businesses pay most of the tax

21% were unsure

“Carbon taxes on refineries make gas more expensive. Carbon taxes on utilities raise home heating bills. Carbon taxes on fertilizer hike up grocery prices,” said Terrazzano. “When you tax industry, you're taxing Canadians.”

The poll adds fresh pressure on Carney to answer a basic question: How much will your carbon tax cost us?