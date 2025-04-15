New poll shows Canadians reject Carney’s carbon tax claims
Despite Mark Carney touting his elimination of the consumer carbon tax, most Canadians agree that at least some of the industrial carbon tax is ultimately passed down to consumers.
A new Leger poll released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) reveals what most Canadians already know from their grocery bills and gas receipts: carbon taxes on industry hit consumers hardest.
According to the poll, 70 per cent of Canadians believe businesses pass on “most” or “some” of the cost of the industrial carbon tax to consumers. Just nine per cent bought into Liberal leader Mark Carney’s claim that corporations absorb the brunt of the tax.
🙋🏻♀️ HOW MUCH will PM Carney’s plans cost Canadians?— Kris Sims (@kris_sims) April 15, 2025
He’s on record saying he wants:
🏗️ Hidden Industrial Carbon Tax
🚫 No more pipelines (bill C-69)
🛑 Cap on Canadian energy
💰 Carbon Tax Tariffs
⛽️Keep 80% of oil & gas “in the ground”
HOW MUCH will these plans cost Canadians? pic.twitter.com/c71YDtEOY7
“The poll shows Canadians understand that a carbon tax on business is a carbon tax on Canadians,” said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director at the CTF. “Only nine per cent of Canadians believe Mark Carney’s spin that big companies will shoulder the burden.”
The federal industrial carbon tax targets core sectors like oil and gas, fertilizer, and steel. Carney has promised to “tighten” the tax and extend the program through 2035, claiming his plan would make “large companies pay for everybody.”
But Canadians aren’t convinced. Among respondents with a firm opinion, 89 per cent said businesses pass on at least part of the cost to consumers.
Breakdown of the poll:
- 44% said most costs are passed to consumers
- 26% said some costs are passed on
- 9% said businesses pay most of the tax
- 21% were unsure
“Carbon taxes on refineries make gas more expensive. Carbon taxes on utilities raise home heating bills. Carbon taxes on fertilizer hike up grocery prices,” said Terrazzano. “When you tax industry, you're taxing Canadians.”
The poll adds fresh pressure on Carney to answer a basic question: How much will your carbon tax cost us?
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Robert Pariseau commented 2025-04-15 10:47:38 -0400Want to bet your bottom dollar he pays not a penny in said taxes?
-
Crude Sausage commented 2025-04-15 10:46:07 -0400The news here is that the brains of progressive Canadians have been dusted off for the first time in decades.