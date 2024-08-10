EXCLUSIVE: UK's 'Enemy of the State' Tommy Robinson on the breakdown of British civil liberty

I’ve known Tommy Robinson for ten years and I’ve watched his David vs. Goliath battles against the establishment, sometimes from the front row. But they’ve never come for Tommy like they’re doing now.

Keir Starmer, the new UK prime minister, has painted a target on Tommy’s back, telling the country that he’s the one instigating the riots, and promising to hunt down anyone who even so much as “retweets” Tommy on Twitter. It’s so important that the world knows what’s really going on — if Starmer got his way, everything Tommy does (and everything we do) would be censored, and even punishable by jail.

Here’s a one-hour interview I had with Tommy last night. Tommy talks about:

How Tommy led two massive peaceful rallies, and how riots are counterproductive — and possibly whipped up by agents provocateurs

T he two-tier policing double standard when it comes to migrants vs. indigenous Brits.

T he twelve times police told Tommy that people were trying to kill him and his family

H ow Elon Musk’s dedication to free speech has given “forgotten Britain” its voice back

Tommy’s thoughts on Piers Morgan, Nigel Farage and GB News

D etails on his court battles, including his upcoming contempt of court hearing

This interview appeared on my subscribers-only TV show, The Ezra Levant Show, which I broadcast weekly. Normally the show is behind a paywall, but we thought this was such an important interview, that we made it public for everyone.

If you want to subscribe to my show to never miss a moment, it’s just $8/month, which is about £5. But I promise you, it’s worth it — you’ll see things they’d never broadcast on regime media, like the BBC in the UK and the CBC in Canada.