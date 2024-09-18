New Zealand launches bizarre Monkeypox vaccination campaign

New Zealand has launched a sexually-charged Monkeypox vaccination advertising campaign that has gone viral on social media for its bizarre messaging.

Spearheaded by the Burnett Foundation, the campaign features an eye-catching image of a half-naked man photographing his genitals, with the headline, "Don't let mpox scars ruin your notes." The message, while intended to promote vaccination, has stirred criticism for seemingly encouraging the sharing of sexually explicit images.

In New Zealand "Men who sleep with men" (MSM) are being encouraged to take a



MONKEYPOX VACCINE



And THIS is how they are being pitched... pic.twitter.com/Xsi8KKHA46 — NZ and the MRNA (@HopeRising19) September 16, 2024

A caption posted alongside the advertisement on social media reads: "Mpox can cause nasty lesions around your genitals, and that could really ruin a spicy moment 🌶️ But if you get vaccinated, you won't have to worry about that. Book yours today."

The bizarre ad comes amid concerns about a recent outbreak that affected several attendees of Queenstown's Winter Pride event. Although New Zealand authorities have downplayed the likelihood of a widespread outbreak, the campaign has targeted "men who have sex with men".

Mpox, rebranded by the WHO from Monkeypox, has seen a resurgence in various parts of the world, including Australia, Europe, and the United States. Though the strain in New Zealand is reportedly less deadly than others seen elsewhere, Burnett Foundation Aotearoa's chief executive Joe Rich highlights the virus's potential severity, especially within vulnerable communities.