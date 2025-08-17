Newfie Minister links climate lockdown opposition to 'COVID-era trolling'

Critics are calling for common sense and accountability, emphasizing that the majority of forest users are not lawbreakers.

Amidst Atlantic Canada's destructive wildfires, Newfoundland Justice Minister John Haggie reacted angrily to government critics, linking their discontent to COVID-era trolling. His remarks, particularly the abrupt shift to COVID, were seen as a misstep. 

Maritime governments imposed severe fines and bans on forest access, citing the risk of injuries diverting emergency resources and even encouraging citizens to report neighbors.

This approach echoed 2020 COVID narratives, where individual actions were framed as threats to public health. Critics argue such measures are disproportionate and a distraction from the true causes of fires, like arson. 

The panel highlights a growing distrust in government, fueled by perceived mismanagement and gaslighting. While acknowledging the need for responsible outdoor behavior, many question the blanket bans, arguing they punish ethical forest users who could serve as eyes and ears against actual arsonists. 

The discussion also touched on the phenomenon of "overcorrection" in policy, where extreme measures are adopted instead of balanced solutions, and the lingering "compliance" mentality seen in some Canadians post-COVID, viewed by some as a "mental illness" born of fear and media influence. 

Ultimately, critics are calling for common sense and accountability, emphasizing that the majority of forest users are not lawbreakers and that focusing on individual responsibility for harm, rather than broad bans, is a more effective approach.

