Nick Shirley: UTK rally bigger every year — 'something is brewing'

Article by Rebel News staff

Rebel News’ Alexa Lavoie interviewed American YouTuber and digital journalist Nick Shirley, who spoke at Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally in London today.

In his speech, Shirley encouraged his audience not to be dissuaded by media or government pushback against voicing their grievances.

“Now your media will call you far right, and your prime minister will call you guys dangerous, but the ideas of freedom of speech are not dangerous,” he said. “It means that you have common sense.”

NOW: @nickshirleyy speaks to the hundreds of thousands gathering for the Unite The Kingdom rally: "I've, I've been coming here to the United Kingdom for some time now, and each and every single year these marches get bigger and bigger and bigger.



I think it is time that your… pic.twitter.com/RJMbxrHmPL — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 16, 2026

Later, Shirley told Alexa Lavoie that he is no stranger to the event, having attended for the last three years.

“Each year they get bigger and bigger, and I do think something is brewing here inside the United Kingdom,” he said. “Every year, people are more and more upset because of what's happening inside their country, and so I think it's something important for people to be aware of.”

When asked whether he fears a potential ban from the country, given UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s recent banning spree targeting right-wing voices, Shirley stated that, while he hopes it does not happen, “it could be inevitable.”

“I think it’s crazy” American investigative reporter @nickshirleyy reacts to the Starmer government’s overreach in banning fellow journalists from covering the Unite the Kingdom rally in London, England.@TRobinsonNewEra pic.twitter.com/rwsFePQd2Y — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 16, 2026

He also expressed concern for the UK’s trajectory and what it might mean for Western civilization as a whole.

“This is one of the main countries in the West that many countries have looked up to for a very long time, and when you see an attack on freedom of speech like that, it really makes you wonder where this country is going.”