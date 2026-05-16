Nick Shirley: UTK rally bigger every year — 'something is brewing'

'Every year, people are more and more upset because of what's happening inside their country, and so I think it's something important for people to be aware of,' he told Alexa Lavoie.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   May 16, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News staff

Rebel News’ Alexa Lavoie interviewed American YouTuber and digital journalist Nick Shirley, who spoke at Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally in London today.

In his speech, Shirley encouraged his audience not to be dissuaded by media or government pushback against voicing their grievances. 

“Now your media will call you far right, and your prime minister will call you guys dangerous, but the ideas of freedom of speech are not dangerous,” he said. “It means that you have common sense.”

Later, Shirley told Alexa Lavoie that he is no stranger to the event, having attended for the last three years. 

“Each year they get bigger and bigger, and I do think something is brewing here inside the United Kingdom,” he said. “Every year, people are more and more upset because of what's happening inside their country, and so I think it's something important for people to be aware of.” 

When asked whether he fears a potential ban from the country, given UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s recent banning spree targeting right-wing voices, Shirley stated that, while he hopes it does not happen, “it could be inevitable.” 

He also expressed concern for the UK’s trajectory and what it might mean for Western civilization as a whole. 

“This is one of the main countries in the West that many countries have looked up to for a very long time, and when you see an attack on freedom of speech like that, it really makes you wonder where this country is going.”

Please donate to support our independent reporting of Tommy Robinson!

Latest News

Sending our team to London isn’t cheap. Flights, accommodation, gear, and logistics are only possible thanks to crowdfunding from viewers like you. We don’t take a cent from government funding — we rely entirely on our audience to keep real journalism alive. Please chip in a donation, not just to support our reporters but to ensure the truth from London gets out to the world.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.