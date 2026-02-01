“Nothing met the threshold of a national emergency,” says MP Glen Motz

At the Conservative Party convention in Calgary, Alberta MP Glen Motz told Tamara Lich that the federal government unlawfully invoked the Emergencies Act during the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests and refused opportunities for dialogue that could have resolved the situation without emergency powers.

In the interview, Motz discussed his work alongside Conservative MP Larry Brock on the Declaration of the Emergencies Act Committee, which examined the government’s decision to invoke the Act.

“We spent the better part of two and a half, three years following the invocation of the Act to speak with government officials,” Motz said. “We tried to get to the bottom of what information the government relied on, and it became very clear early on that they were less than transparent and they certainly didn't want to be accountable.”

Motz said he attempted to facilitate conversations between convoy organizers and federal ministers while the protest was underway in Ottawa, including then-public safety minister Marco Mendicino and then-transport minister Omar Alghabra.

Motz pointed to court rulings that found the Emergencies Act was unlawfully invoked and breached the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, a decision he said was upheld on appeal.

“The justices all said nothing met the threshold of a national emergency,” he said.

Accountability ultimately rests with voters and Parliament must ensure emergency powers are not used again under similar circumstances.

To help support more on-the-ground coverage, please donate at www.RebelFieldReports.com.