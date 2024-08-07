Notorious vegan activist banned from leaving Western Australia

Animal rights activist Tash Peterson has been restricted from leaving Western Australia following her involvement in two separate protests at a Perth restaurant last year.

The 30-year-old activist faced charges over her disruptive actions at Fyre restaurant in Connolly, located in Perth’s north. Peterson stormed the venue after the restaurant's owner decided to ban vegans, citing "mental health reasons" after receiving a negative review from a vegan customer.

Peterson made headlines in June last year when she and her followers were removed from the restaurant by the owner and staff.

“I decided to disrupt the restaurant to bring attention to the victims of the animal holocaust as a result of this protest,” she said in an Instagram clip.

Vegan activist Tash Peterson should be in prison. pic.twitter.com/o0l78GTSMR — Clown Down Under 🤡 (@clowndownunder) August 3, 2024

The following week, she returned to the venue, this time playing footage of animals being slaughtered on a TV screen, accompanied by the sounds of pigs screeching through a microphone. Her actions led to charges of trespass, disorderly behaviour in public, and remaining in the vicinity of a licensed premises.

Originally set to go on trial at Joondalup Magistrates Court earlier this month, Peterson pleaded guilty after her lawyer negotiated a deal to drop the charge of remaining on a licensed premises. She was fined a total of $2300 plus costs and ordered to complete 30 hours of community service during her six-month community-based order, which prohibits her from leaving the state without permission.

Peterson took to Instagram to outline her ordeal, vowing to “never stop speaking up” for “non-human people.”