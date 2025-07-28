Notorious woke mayor supports anti-Israel Sydney Harbour Bridge takeover

An anti-Israel rally planned for Sydney Harbour Bridge has sparked political tension, with Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore voicing support for the demonstration while the Premier raises safety concerns.

The Palestine Action Group Sydney submitted a Form One notification to NSW Police over the weekend for a march across the Harbour Bridge, scheduled in response to allegations of “mass starvation” in Gaza.

Premier Chris Minns warned the demonstration could bring “chaos” to the city, expressing opposition to “a protest of this scale” taking place on the bridge. He cited disruption to thousands of commuters and “real public safety concerns”, noting organisers only gave one week’s notice.

Despite this, Moore said the demonstration could be a significant moment.

'Free Palestine' activists worry they aren't getting enough attention.



Should we shut down the Sydney Harbour Bridge for them?

“It would be an incredibly powerful symbol for our most iconic landmark to be the site of a demonstration against starvation in Gaza and in favour of lasting peace,” she said in a statement.

“The right to protest is paramount in a democracy, and the City has always stood with protestors using their voices to call for peace.”

In response to Minns’ comments, organisers have proposed rescheduling the rally for the following Sunday to allow more planning time.

Hey @nswpolice, the millisecond the Hamas supporting cretins step foot on the Sydney Harbour Bridge without approval, this is the cretin you need to arrest.



Josh Lees

“The Premier warns of chaos, but there is nothing chaotic about people marching for peace, to stop mass starvation,” the group said.

The group argues the bridge could once again be used for a just cause, saying it should “be temporarily closed to help stop a genocide”.

In NSW, protests that follow the legal process by submitting a Form One and receiving police approval are protected from anti-assembly laws.

