NOW AVAILABLE: Tamara Lich's 'Hold The Line' audio book edition

Hold The Line: My story from the heart of the Freedom Convoy details Lich's experience leading up to the famous protest, the journey to Ottawa, the convoy's arrival and weeks long demonstration in the nation's capital, her arrest and time in jail and so much more.

“The truck convoy of 2022 was a story of hope, courage and community coming together in the most Canadian way,” says Lich, who narrates her story in the audio version of Hold The Line. “In my book, you'll hear how it all came to be from the heart of the convoy, including my arrest and my time in jail that the corporate and state media will never tell you.”

Lich is still in court fighting charges stemming from the peaceful protest against overbearing COVID-19 restrictions.

“I was silent because of my bail conditions, but I will continue to tell my story because my friends and I were painted as terrorists, racists, misogynists and far worse by the media and the ruling regime.”

