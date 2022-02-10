Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

NYC Journalist ‘Leeroy Press’ Arrested for Covering Vaxx Pass Protest

'Leeroy Press' [Oren Levy], a popular on-the-street journalist from New York City was arrested recently while recording a protest at an AMC movie theatre in the city.

Levy tells Rebel News that despite NYC police officers having a good relationship with him and authorizing him to be there, he was arrested among protesters and charged with trespassing.

“They arrested myself and another journalist... they even arrested someone else who wasn't part of the protest either,” Levy told Rebel News.

The journalist spoke to Andrew Chapados in-depth to explain what happened prior to his arrest.

