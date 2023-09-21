One Million March for Children: Calgary

E-transfer (Canada):

For months, hundreds of concerned Calgarians of all backgrounds and faiths have been gathering in solidarity in an effort to affirm their rights as the primary educators of their own children. They are pushing back against the radical LGBT and gender ideology indoctrination that has become prevalent within public schools.

Their collective message has been clear from the onset, and at the many protests Rebel News has covered since, they are not against any group of people, LGBTQ or otherwise. They simply want schools to focus on academics and not push newfangled gender theories that go against their values and often include age-inappropriate content.

Calgary has also seen some of the strongest opposition to this growing movement, with counter-protesters often showing up in significant numbers and shoving and shouting matches erupting during some of the more intense clashes between the two groups.

On Wednesday, September 20, people across Canada rallied in cities across the country in the nationwide “1 Million March 4 Children” protest, and we were on location bringing you coverage of the event as it unfolded from Montreal to Vancouver.

Calgary’s gathering consisted of two marches through the downtown core, with as many as 1000 protesters supporting the event, and roughly 100 counter-protesters gathering across the street in opposition. Despite a few minor clashes and arguments between the sides, Calgary Police were generally successful in keeping large buffer zones between the opposing parties.

Event organizer Mahmoud Mourra shared about the importance of protests like these and explained how meaningful it was for him to see people across Canada standing together for a cause that he began rallying people behind in Calgary many months ago. We also spoke with spiritual leaders like Pastor Artur Pawlowski and local Imam Abdul Rahman Khattab who shared about the importance of different faith communities coming together in defence of families and children.

Rebel News was also joined by Christian apologist Jojo Ruba of Free to Care, Shawn Buckley who served as lead counsel for the National Citizens Inquiry, former Calgary Police Officer Brian Denison who decried vaccine passports as unlawful on social media and MartyUpNorth of X (Twitter), who all attended the protest in support of parents asserting their rights as primary educators of their children, not co-parents with the state.

Catch all our coverage of the 1 Million March 4 Children protests across Canada at StopClassroomGrooming.com.