BREAKING: One Nation becomes Australia’s LEADING party in latest national poll

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party has recorded a massive surge in the latest national opinion poll, jumping to 32% support, its highest level ever, making it the most popular party in Australia.

This is the first time since the Second World War that a party other than Labor or the Liberals has led a national poll.

🚨 NEW: Federal voting intention



🟧 ONP: 32%

🟥 ALP: 28.5%

🟦 L/NP: 16.5%

🟩 GRN: 11.5%

⬛️ OTH: 11.5%



Two-party-preferred

🟥 ALP: 55%

🟦 L/NP: 45%



ALP vs ONP

🟥 ALP: 51%

🟧 ONP: 49%



L/NP vs ONP

🟧 ONP: 51%

🟦 L/NP: 49%



Roy Morgan [SMS] | 13-14 May | n=2348 — AusPoll (@AusPoll6) May 14, 2026

According to the latest Roy Morgan poll, One Nation has skyrocketed from just 6% in the May 2025 federal election to 32% now, with the figures showing:

One Nation – 32%

Labor – 28.5%

Liberal – 16.5%

Greens – 11.5%

Australians are sending an unmistakable message to Canberra following a deeply unpopular Labor budget and continued national frustration over mass migration.

The Albanese government has revised its net overseas migration forecasts upwards by another 55,000 people, pushing the four-year total close to one million extra migrants. It is yet another sobering reminder that Labor simply cannot break its addiction to high migration.

One Nation says: Enough is enough.



Mass migration must be stopped to protect the Australian way of life.



Last night's budget showed that Labor's betrayal continues.



55,000 extra migrants have been added to the forecast while Australians are living in tents.



Labor’s… pic.twitter.com/QbfmV80Ys8 — Malcolm Roberts 🇦🇺 (@MRobertsQLD) May 13, 2026

Ordinary Australians are the ones paying the price. The country faces a housing crisis spiralling out of control, exploding rents, and cost-of-living pressures crushing families from every direction. Young Aussies especially are being hit hard - a whole generation now wondering if they will ever own a home or get ahead.

People are rightly asking the obvious question: why does the Labor government continue to prioritise record-level migration when so many locals cannot find a place to live or afford basic expenses?

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor has finally come out swinging with a plan to link migration numbers directly to the actual rate of new home construction and to prevent new arrivals from immediately accessing welfare programs such as the NDIS. This represents a significant shift for the Coalition. For too long, they have been stuck in opposition, offering little more than slightly watered-down versions of Labor’s policies. Now they are finally talking about a real overhaul of the immigration system.

But let’s be honest, many see this as a desperate move to stop their voters defecting to One Nation, rather than a genuine commitment to fixing the problem if they return to government.

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson has called it exactly as it is. In her hard-hitting media release titled “Coalition on Borrowed Time with Borrowed Policies,” she accused the Liberals of scrambling to copy One Nation’s long-standing positions after their major loss in the NSW seat of Farrer, where One Nation’s David Farley delivered a historic upset.

Media Release: Coalition on borrowed time with borrowed policies



It’s taken a wipe-out in Farrer for the Coalition to finally see the light and duplicate strong One Nation policies to secure Australia’s future.



One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson said while One Nation had… pic.twitter.com/SppWXLNoCi — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) May 14, 2026

“It took a major electoral wipe-out for the Coalition to finally see the light,” Hanson said. She welcomed the shift but made it clear that the major parties are only moving because voters are fed up and applying massive pressure.

For years, Hanson has demanded that immigration be slashed, that newcomers contribute for at least eight years before accessing citizenship and benefits, and that those who come here respect Australia’s laws, values and way of life. The major parties called her racist and extreme for saying so. Now the Liberal leader is incorporating those same ideas into his Budget reply speech.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Pauline Hanson unveils bold plan for Australia One Nation leader outlines tough stance on immigration, crime, energy and government spending amid growing voter unrest.

Even the most casual observer can see that Pauline Hanson and One Nation have been setting the agenda on this issue for a long time. They have consistently pushed to cut immigration to ease pressure on housing, hospitals, infrastructure and services. Hanson has also long called for values-based migration that prioritises people from cultures more compatible with Australia’s Western traditions and identity - another key point the Coalition has suddenly begun echoing.

Don’t forget the rats “on our side” who spent the election attacking Pauline Hanson because social media likes convinced them they mattered.



Now One Nation is surging, watch them come crawling back.



Reality check in Farrer:

Rennick: 0.70%

One Nation: 39.54%



Views aren’t votes. pic.twitter.com/6wk6tQubp2 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 14, 2026

Labor, as expected, has labelled it all divisive and an attack on multicultural Australia. They continue to defend their high migration forecasts even as housing affordability collapses and everyday life becomes tougher for ordinary Aussies.

With net overseas migration on track to add nearly one million extra people by the end of the decade, and the next federal election expected in early 2028, this battle over Australia’s borders and population policy will dominate everything. Australians are demanding that their leaders put Australian families, Australian workers, and Australian communities first.

The days of unchecked mass migration are finally facing real resistance. The uniparty has ignored these warnings for decades. Once again, Pauline Hanson and One Nation have been proven right.